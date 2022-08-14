Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Claiming DUI Arrest Due to Being 'Anxious,' Not Intoxicated

News of Bravo alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Ariana being arrested for driving under the influence hit the net, and fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum were shaking their heads. But her representative is saying that regardless of the reports, everything isn't what it seems. TMZ reports that the 20-year-old was busted in a township in Georgia and hit with a DUI. She was reportedly booked on three separate charges: a misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol. Her boyfriend Hudson McLeroy, also 20, was also arrested on alcohol-related charges this morning.

McLeroy was charged with a DUI, as well as furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating his driving permit. But Ariana's charges may be more serious as it appears she was the one driving at the time of the arrest. Both bonded out and initially were silent on the charges. But her rep has released a statement, saying the child star was not drunk, but instead was anxious when approached by police.

"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender," the attorney explained, per Radar Online. "When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol," the statement continued. "That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."

The social media influencer began appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in its debut season in 2008. She was 6-years-old when the show premiered. After five seasons, she appeared in eight seasons of her mom's spinoff, Don't Be Tardy. Ariana is the second oldest of six children. Her mom married former Falcons star Kroy Biermann, welcoming four additional children, two of which are a pair of twins.

She's now a social media influencer and has been promoting her family's new line of customized product boxes of their favorite items, The B Box. It's a venture between her, Kim, and her older sister Brielle. Other than that, she's typically posting photos of food, makeup, outings, and travel.

Kim nor Kroy have commented on the arrest. Neither has Ariana.

Over the summer, her sister Brielle had her own health scare and spent several days in the hospital. She chronicled her stay on social media after becoming ill while on a trip to the Bahamas.