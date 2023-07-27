Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Tristan Thompson and His Brother Amari Moved in With Her

Khloé Kardashian opened her home to ex Tristan Thompson as the father of her two kids dealt with the sudden death of his mother, Andrea Thompson. In Thursday's season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloé reveals that she took a major role in handling Andrea's affairs while also allowing Tristan and his "severely disabled" younger brother, Amari Thompson, to move in with her.

Khloé got the shocking news of Andrea's death due to a heart attack as she and her family celebrated the holidays together and quickly jumped on sister Kim Kardashian's plane with mom Kris Jenner to fly to Toronto, Canada. Khloé shared that she received a phone call from Tristan in which he was screaming, "She's gone," and that he was so emotional she couldn't initially figure out who had died. Khloé was especially close with Andrea, speaking with the grandmother of her two kids almost every day. Andrea also was the sole caretaker for Amari, whose legal guardian is now his big brother Tristan.

In the wake of Andrea's passing, Khloé and Kim cleaned out her apartment, recalling that Tristan broke down in tears, sobbing, "We gotta clean for Mommy!" The Kardashian family also made arrangements for Amari to move to Los Angeles to live with his big brother in Khloé's house after severe weather caved in the roof of Tristan's home. "Isn't God just funny how you were so ready to have your year of being free and now Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you, his roof caved in, what are the chances?" Kim asked Khloé, who said of her ex, "God does have a plan and God doesn't want him to be alone right now and why should he be?"

Khloé and Tristan share 5-year-old daughter True Thompson and an almost 1-year-old son Tatum Thompson. The two split in December 2021 after Tristan was revealed to have fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with Khloé, despite previously being caught in a cheating scandal while she was pregnant with True.

"Tristan and I are not back together. I know it's hard for everyone to believe. But I love, love, love Andrea. I love Tristan. I love Amari," Khloé explained of her relationship with Tristan now. "This is what family does. This is the father of my kids. I lost my dad and my dad was like a fairytale parent, but still I can't wrap my head around losing my mom and I know how close Tristan and his mom are and it's just heartbreaking. And then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well. It's a lot... Tristan and I are family and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives." She continued, "'m grateful I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else who has no other support system right now. You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right. It's not the way I was raised."