Kardashian Family and Friends Pay Tribute to Tristan Thompson's Late Mother on Social Media

Hours after TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian accompanied her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson on a private plane to be with his family in Tornoto amid his mother Andrea's death, the Kardashian klan is doing what they do best: support their loved ones. The media outlet reported that Andrea died suddenly of a heart attack. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors tried to revive her but were unsuccessful. Despite the humiliation and pain Thompson caused Khloe over their five-year relationship, she was by his side when he needed her most. TMZ notes that Khloe and Andrea were close, and that Andrea was a great grandmother of her two children she shares with Thompson. It was just over the summer that Thompson and Khloe welcomed a son via surrogate, months after she discovered he'd fathered a son with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while they were engaged. No matter the optics, Khloe's family and friends always have the backs of their loved ones, near and far.

Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner shared several photos of her with Andrea at family events over the years to her Instagram account, including one from a birthday party Khloe threw the NBA player when she was pregnant with their, daughter True. Another shot is from True's first birthday bash.

"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel," she captioned the post in part. "You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel."

Khloe's best friend, Khadijah Haqq, commented on Jenner's post. She wrote: "We love you Andrea and will miss you dearly." Haqq's twin sister Malika, also Khloe's best friend, shared a post of her own.

Captioning a photo of her with her mother, Andrea, and Jenner, Malika wrote: "Beloved Andrea. I will miss praying with you most of all. I'll never break our promise. Ever. Till we meet again." The Chicago Bulls player has not publicaly commented.