Travis Barker Reveals Possible Name for His and Kourtney Kardashian's Son, But Daughter Alabama Hates It

Travis Barker has revealed a possible name for his and Kourtney Kardashian's son. However, the musician's daughter hates it. During a GOAT Talk interview with Complex, Barker sits down with his 17-year-old, Alabama, to talk about things they feel merit being labeled the "Greatest of All Time." Ultimately, the two are divided on what would be the "GOAT baby name."

Alabama suggests "Audemars" or "Piguet," in reference to the luxury watch company, later adding, "f—ing, Patek." Barker then offered, "I like Rocky Thirteen," to which Alabama fires back, "That's so bad...even he knows it's bad." Admitting that the name is not great, Barker pleaded his case by explaining. "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time." Alabama argues that a kid with that name would have a tough time in school before Barker reminds her, "And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Previously, Barker teased that he and Kardashian have already picked out a name for their unborn baby. Kardashian shared a series of poolside maternity photos on Instagram, with some showing her holding her baby bump and others featuring Barker alongside her. While there is no caption on the post, down in the comments, Barker teased, "I already know his name," with a winking emoji.

Kardashian and Barker were rumored to be dating in late 2020, but their relationship was official by early 2021 and they married in 2022. While they are expecting parents, Barker shares Alabama and son Landon with his ex, Shanna Moakler, and Kardashian has three kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. In June, Kardashian showed up at one of Barker's concerts with his band, Blink-182, and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a sign which read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

While the sentiment was quite sweet to most, a new report indicates that Disick, was "heartbroken" over the news. "Scott has known for a minute that Kourtney was pregnant – he found out through her family who didn't want him to be caught off guard," a source told the Daily Mail. "Scott is over Kourtney and feels like he doesn't even recognize her anymore."

The source continued, "Not many of her old friends do as she has completely ditched her group of long-time childhood friends. She has taken on a new identity... and that is okay – she can be Morticia Adams if she wants to." The insider explained that it was necessarily the news itself, but more the fact that Disick allegedly felt hurt about how she shared it and excluded him from any acknowledgment on Father's Day.