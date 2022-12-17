Tristan Thompson Paternity Settlement Revealed

Maralee Nichols will be getting nearly $10k a month for the 1-year-old son she shares with Tristan Thompson. Entertainment Tonight reports that Thompson and Nichols' paternity settlement agreement has been settled, with Thompson forking over $9,500 per month in child support for their son, Theo. Nichols will have sole custody of their child. Visitation will be settled at a later date. The agreement also notes that Thompson is listed as the father on Theo's birth certificate, and he will also have to cover some of Nichols' lawyer fees. Thompson is also dad to a 5-year-old son, Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig – and of course, his two children with Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian famously learned he fathered another child after the tabloids caught wind of Nichols' paternity suit. Just days before, they'd had a successful embryo transplant with a surrogate for their son, who was born in July. Kardashian ended things for good after the news broke.

Nichols recently celebrated Theo's first birthday. She shared a touching post in an Instagram post in early Dec. 2022. Thompson vehemently denied he was Theo's father. But in Nichols' paternity case, she claimed she'd had a five-month intimate relationship with Thompson, even spending his 30th birthday with him in Texas after Kardashian threw him a big birthday bash. Nichols shared texts that showed Thompson threatening not to be involved in the child's life, stating he was moving overseas with Kardashian, preparing a wedding with the reality star, and that his NBA career was basically over. He even offered her $75k in hush money, and asked her to terminate the baby. She refused. And she claimed he portrayed himself to be a single man.

It's not the first cheating scandal involving Thompson. Kardashian discovered he cheated via a TMZ article after footage showcased him making out with women at a club. In 2019, he kissed Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kardashian's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Their friendship dissolved after.

Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian after the paternity test revealed he was Theo's father. Kardashian revealed in the debut episode of Season 2 of the Hulu reality series that Thompson pressured her into having another child by a certain date, knowing his paternity suit was ongoing.