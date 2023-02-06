Tristan Thompson Pens Sad Message to His Late Mother: 'I'm Sorry Mommy'

Tristan Thompson continues to pay tribute to his mother who died last month. The NBA player who last played for the Chicago Bulls went to Instagram over the weekend to pen an emotional letter to Andrea Thompson, who reportedly suffered a heart attack at her home.

"Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you've been gone. I'm in disbelief. I'm in the deepest part of sorrow & grief," Tristan Thompson wrote. "My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God's warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home."

Thompson went on to apologize to his mother for the mistakes he made in his life. "All I can say is, I'm sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I've made in my life. I'm sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you," the 31-year-old continued. "But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than worlds. So I won't just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I'm going to make you proud, I promise!"

Thompson didn't specify the mistakes he made, but the NBA champion has been in the headlines for repeated infidelity, including fathering a son, Theo, 14, months with Marlee Nichols when he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy of seven months. Thompson also has a son named Prince, 6, with whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Thompson last played in the NBA nearly a year ago when he was with the Bulls. He also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers which is the team that drafted Thompson out of Texas in 2011.