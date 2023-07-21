'American Horror Story' Gives First Look at Kim Kardashian in Season 12

A teaser for the highly-anticipated upcoming season of American Horror Story has been released, and it includes a first look at Kim Kardashian. It was previously announced that the reality star and businesswoman would be appearing in Season 12 of the FX horror series, subtitled Delicate, and now the first teaser for it previews Kardashian's role, and she really looks completely different.

Initially set to premiere this summer, the promo, which features Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne in matching white and black getups as an eery lullaby plays in the background, and a nursery is shown as more people form a circle, merely says that the new season will be "coming soon." If it was going to be in the summer, FX would have likely put the actual date in the teaser, so it can be expected that fans will have to wait a little longer for Delicate to come out, but luckily it will be coming out sometime this year.

AHS: Delicate is based on the upcoming novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which is to be released in August. The story follows closely to Rosemary's Baby, centered on Anna Alcott, who tries to have a baby, but she is soon convinced there is someone (or something) working against her. Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is also part of the cast, while AHS alum Zachary Quinto will cameo in the upcoming season.

Fans were not happy when Kim Kardashian was initially announced to be starring in the new season of the long-running anthology series. However, co-creator Ryan Murphy defended his decision in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Hopefully, a premiere date for American Horror Story: Delicate is announced soon, or at the very least, another trailer for the season that gives fans more of a look as to what to expect for the upcoming season, including just what type of a role Kim Kardashian will play in it. In the meantime, the first 11 series of American Horror Story are streaming on Hulu.