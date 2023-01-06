Tristan Thompson's Mother Dies Suddenly

Tristan Thompson's mother has died suddenly in Toronto, according to TMZ Sports. Thompson's mother, Andrea, reportedly suffered a heart attack at her home on Thursday and was rushed to the local hospital. Medical experts tried to resuscitate her before she died. TMZ said Thompson, who played for three different NBA teams last season, left Los Angeles as soon as he could to be with his family.

Thompson and Andrea seem to have a close relationship as he has various posts with him and his mother over the years. He also shared photos of Andrea with the kids — including his daughter True, who he shares with Khloe Kardashian. TMZ is reporting that Thompson and Kardashian were spotted on Thursday in Toronto to be with the family. The outlet says Kardashian was very close to Andrea and came to Toronto to show support for Thompson.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kim Kardashian, will attend Andrea's funeral. "A private funeral for his mother is scheduled that Khloe, Kim, and Kris are expected to attend," the source told ET.

In 2020, Thompson shared a video of him talking about his mother. In the same video, Andrea is talking about her son. "Happy Mother's Day Mommy!" Thompson wrote in the Instagram post. "One day isn't enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I'm soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes."

In a 2016 interview with the NBA, Thompson talked about the relationship he has with his mother. "Everyone knows that my mom, she's very dedicated in taking care of her sons — especially Amari," Thompson said of his youngest brother who suffers from epilepsy. "But at the same time, you need to make sure that she's OK. It's asking a lot for one parent to do, so I always try to make sure that she's doing well, too. Whether she's getting a massage or just get out of the house and have a babysitter watch for a couple hours, that's crucial." Thompson played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls last year. He spent the majority of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-2020) and helped the team win an NBA championship in 2016.