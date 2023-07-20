Khloé Kardashian Heard Mom Kris Jenner Criticize Her Nose at 9 Years Old

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about the deep root of her own insecurities. During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé had an important conversation with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner about how comments about their appearance from the public – and their own family members – have affected them.

While Khloé used to have "the most confidence," she said "society" gave her insecurities about her body. "I was chubby and in a skintight bodycon dress, you couldn't tell me otherwise," she shared. Khloé also told her sisters that their mother, Kris Jenner, was possibly behind her getting a nose job. "Who knows if I never heard Mom talk about my nose if I would ever have thought I needed a nose job," Khloé said, as Kourtney agreed, "Right, I definitely heard her talk about your nose."

Khloé wasn't the only sister who had comments from their family members affect their self-esteem. Jenner brought up that her sisters' comments about her ears made her very self-conscious about them for years, despite Khloé insisting they were made out of love. "But I didn't receive it like that," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul explained. "I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears, calling them dopey. Like that f-ked me up."

Because of the criticism, Jenner said she "never wore an updo" on a red carpet or to an event, but that she decided to embrace showing off her eats after giving birth to daughter Stormi, who is now 5. "Then I had Stormi, and she has my ears, and it made me realize how I love them," she explained. "If I'm insecure about my ears, and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever... now I wear updo to every carpet."

Both Kourtney and Khloé agreed they needed to be more mindful of the way they speak about themselves and their children so as not to pass on any insecurities. "We do live in a world that is obsessed with perfection," said Kourtney, who is currently pregnant with husband Travis Barker's child. "I think my mom always had us dressing alike and being polished and hair done, and I think I'm just really conscious with my own kids about giving them the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on perfectionism." The Kardashians streams new episodes Thursday on Hulu.