Kanye West Reportedly Not Talking to Kim Kardashian, Disconnects Phone Number

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are committed to co-parenting their children amid their divorce, even if they're not speaking directly to each other. According to E! News, a source claims that West has allegedly changed his phone number and Kardashian can't directly contact him.

"Kim can't reach him directly. He will communicate with the kids through their team and coordinate sleepovers and such," the source told E! News, with other sources adding how both parents are committed to leaving their children untouched by the divorce as much as possible. "Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives. For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."

The source adds that Kardashian doesn't know what the future will hold for the couple and any troubles that may arise down the road aren't on the radar. But she's not closing the family off from West. That said, she is reportedly happier already.

"Kim is doing much better now," the source told E! News. "She definitely went through it, all the emotions of splitting up with Kanye and there were definitely points before she filed where it got contentious. But most everything is hashed out by now and it shouldn't be too much longer of a process."

They add that Kardashian is "really strong" and has been pushing through despite her concerns. But now she is reportedly "relieved" to be past filing for divorce and getting the legal wheels rolling.

Rumors swirled for months before Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West, an aspect that reportedly upset the rapper who had been trying to save things. But for Kardashian, she had waited a year and gave the relationship all the time she could muster.

And despite rumors that the couple had reconciled in recent days, the reality is the couple has been "done for awhile." We've also seen Kardashian out and about without her wedding ring and flaunting herself on social media in a bikini. It has also been reported that the divorce is ramping up to the most expensive in recent memory. Possibly all time.