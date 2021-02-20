Kanye West Reportedly ‘Upset’ Marriage With Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Be Saved

✖

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West on Friday, and it will reportedly take West some time to adjust to his new single life. The former couple was married for almost seven years and share four children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. Kardashian is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children. A source told TMZ that West has approved the arrangement, although he is "upset" things did not work out for the two.

"Kanye is upset that he and Kim couldn’t work it out, but he knows the two tried very hard to make it work," a source told Entertainment Tonight Friday. The source said West, 41, will "forever love" Kardashian, 40, and is "thankful" they are parents to "incredible children." The rapper is "thankful for Kim and everything she did for him throughout their relationship. Kanye ultimately wants what’s best for Kim, but it will take him some time to adjust to his new normal," the source explained.

Another source told ET that Kardashian's family is fully supportive and will "have her back" during the divorce proceedings. She is spending more time with her family and seeking helpful advice, the source said. "At the end of the day, they all want what’s best for Kim and know that this is the right decision for her and her family," the second source said.

The divorce has started on amicable terms. A third source told ET "there is no drama" between Kardashian and West. The two attended marriage counseling while they considered divorce last year. Kardashian was "reluctant to move forward" with a divorce. In January, a source told ET That marriage counseling was not helping as much as they hoped. They both tried to save the marriage, but it was "difficult," a source said last month.

West and Kardashian signed a prenup, and neither party is expected to contest it, sources told TMZ. The two have even reached a property settlement agreement, TMZ reports. The divorce documents did not list a date of separation, but their relationship began to sour in the second half of 2020. West launched an ill-fated presidential campaign on July 4 and only held an infamous campaign event in South Carolina where he revealed intimate details about his relationship with Kardashian. West also fired off a series of shocking tweets in which he criticized Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. Kardashian reportedly thought about filing for divorce at that time but decided against it because West had a bipolar episode.

This is Kardashian's third marriage to end in divorce. She was married to David Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries in 2011. While she was still legally married to Humphries, she began dating West in 2012. After the divorce was finalized in 2013, they got engaged. West and Kardashian married during an elaborate ceremony in Italy in May 2014.