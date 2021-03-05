✖

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after weeks of speculation, but her latest Instagram post had some fans wondering whether the famous couple was getting back together. On Wednesday, Kardashian used her Instagram Story to share a video of herself on the treadmill, pointing the camera at the sneakers she was wearing. Fans quickly noticed that the shoes were from Yeezy, West's footwear brand.

Kardashian also posted photos of what appears to be her 1-year-old son, Psalm, wearing another pair of shoes. Naturally, fans had some questions about the mom of four's advertisement of the brand. "my life really revolves around the question, is Kim K really divorcing Kanye of she’s still wearing Yeezys?" one person tweeted.

So @KimKardashian and @kanyewest are “divorced” but Kim is showing off unreleased Yeezy foam rnnrs on her insta story? I still have faith in kimye pic.twitter.com/1GUBdettSh — anthony🧸⛷ (@CinnamonTrident) March 3, 2021

Rather than reconciliation, Kardashian's Yeezy promotion is likely because she is a partial owner of the brand and is simply advertising a product she has a financial stake in. In 2018, Kardashian revealed on Ashley Graham's podcast Pretty Big Deal that West made her a part-owner of Yeezy after turning down a massive deal with a brand that "typically" knocks off of the rapper's shoe line. The reality star shared that she would have made $1 million from the deal but said no out of loyalty to West. "It is great money, but the brand was typically knockoff Yeezy, so I said let me ask Kanye how he feels about it," she told Graham. "Kanye was like, ‘No, babe, I really don’t want you to do that.' It’s understandable, but that’s a lot of money!"

As a thank-you, West gifted Kardashian $1 million for Mother's Day that year. "He happened to be recording out of town, and I get an envelope delivered to the door. I open the envelope, and it is a million-dollar check and a note saying, 'Thank you for always supporting me and not posting,'" the KKW Beauty Founder recalled. "In the rest of the envelope, it was a full, thick contract to be an owner of Yeezy and my percentage." In late 2018, Yeezy was valued at $1.5 billion. Kardashian has not publicly spoken about her divorce, but she will reportedly address the situation during the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres this month.