Kim Kardashian Flaunts Figure in Revealing Bikini Following Divorce Filing From Kanye West

Now that Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West, it's clear that she is enjoying a bit of freedom. Kardashian has been leaning into the thirst trap aesthetic on her Instagram account in the days since turning in the paperwork, reminding people that she is indeed a single lady. In her latest post, the reality star stuns in a string bikini, giving off a very divorced vibe with the caption "The best things in life aren’t things."

The split between Kardashian and West is said to be "amicable," although both parties are disappointed that they couldn't make it work. Kardashian cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, and they're holding to their original prenup that assures that "all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property."

Ultimately, Kardashian felt that West wasn't willing to make any concessions in their marriage. "There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married," a source told People. "But it takes two people to create a happy marriage. Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise."

Add in Kanye's erratic behavior, and it was just too much for Kim to handle. "Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done," a source told Page Six earlier this year. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it." While Kim is allegedly "doing OK," her priorities and Kanye's priorities no longer align. "Kim was just tired of waiting," a source told E!. "She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to end this year, and the final season will allegedly cover the divorce. After 20 seasons, reality TV's first family begins their goodbye tour on Thursday, March 18.