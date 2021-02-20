Kim and Kanye Divorce: Why Kim Kardashian Finally Decided to Move On

✖

It official. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce after six years of marriage. After months of speculation they were headed down this path, the two seemed to hold on giving onlookers a lot of doubt whether the rumors were true or not. Now, one source is coming forward revealing why Kardashian pulled the plug, saying she was ready to make this move months ago.

"Kim was just tired of waiting," the source told E!. "She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on." The two share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The insider said that while Kardashian "is doing OK" the 40-year-old is "mostly worried about her privacy and kids. She's a mama bear and protective of her kids." A separate source told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian filing for divorce was just the "formal part of the process" because they've been "done for a while." They did note that the two are "amicable" and that there is "no drama" between the two and their kids are their number one priority.

While their kids are young, North is old enough to have an idea of what's going on the source revealed. "North has some understanding of what's going on," but adds, "the kids have always seen them apart so it isn't super surprising," as they detailed that West hasn't been around much. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has been living in their Calabasas, California home while West has mostly been in Wyoming and will likely continue living there. As far as what Kardashian has told the kids, a separate source said, "Kim expressed to [the kids] that she loves their Dad but they need to be apart. They don't fully understand what's going on and are already used to the situation."

The spouses have agreed to joint custody of their children and neither one is contesting to their prenup. While this may have been a slight surprise to fans, this isn't as much of a shock to their friends and family. "Kim has been spending this time getting everything in order so that the divorce can go as smooth as possible," the source told ET. "It has been an overwhelming process, but the divorce is something she knew had to happen." They continued to say that since Kardashian saw her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian co-parent "successfully," as well as, some of her siblings, she has faith she can do it too. "It is sad of course, but the marriage just wasn't working for either of them anymore."