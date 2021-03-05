Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce Will Reportedly Be the Most Expensive

✖

News recently broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce after months of speculation, and now it's being said that their legal split could be the most expensive one in celebrity history. According to Vogue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be awarded $6 million from Kanye, along with their $60 million mansion and $6.5 million worth of jewellery and gifts from her estranged husband.

A source told the outlet that the couple are "far along" in the settlement process over their property portfolio, which is reported to be around $118 million. Their divorce is estimated to be the most expensive in celebrity history with a joint net worth totaling out to $2.7 billion. While the divorce is reported as "amicable" the two have been over for a while.

One source told PageSix that the mom-of-four is serious about getting her law degree and wants to continue pushing her prison reform campaign, and West has jeopardized their privacy and relationship by running rampant with his accusations. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—t, and she's just had enough of it."

Another insider told the outlet that West is done with the "lavish" lifestyle her family lives, saying he "is completely over the entire family ... He wants nothing to do with them." They added that the rapper said he felt their reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians was "unbearable."

While the two want what's best for their children, they are going back and forth on who gets what. Kardashian hired the same lawyer she had when she got a divorce from Kris Humphries, Laura Wasser. Wasser also has experience with other celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp. "Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that's where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home." They added, "She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They've both put a lot of money into renovating it."

Kardashian and West have been friends for decades but decided to get married in 2014. While Kardashian has continued her reality series, West was never on it much. The two have shared a lot of memories with their fans over the years and seemed very happy throughout most of their marriage, but after months of speculation they were heading down this path, it was confirmed with Kardashian filed for divorce in February.