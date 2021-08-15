Joy-Anna Duggar Debuts Blonde Makeover That Can't Sit Well With 'Counting On' Parents

✖

During her trip to Tennessee this week, Counting On star Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth transformed her hair, going from brunette to blond. This was the first time the 23-year-old colored her hair. The Duggar family rules reportedly forbid the daughters to have short, undyed hair, although some of Joy's sisters have already had hair makeovers in the past.

On Saturday, Joy shared a video filmed at Mane & Co, a salon in Knoxville owned by Alex York. At the end of the short video, Joy showed off her new hair color. "New hair, Same me! First time coloring my hair!! What do y’all think?" she asked her fans. "Ahhh…love it so much! You are BEAUTIFUL," Carlin Bates, who joined Joy on her trip to Tennessee, wrote in the comments. The Duggars' cousin Amy King clearly loved the look too as she posted a heart-eyes emoji.

Joy's trip to the Volunteer State was not too long, as she was back home with her husband Austin Forsyth by Sunday. "I had such a good time" with Carlin, her husband Evan Stewart, and daughter Layla, Joy said in an Instagram Story video Saturday. "Just some great girl time. A lot of fun. Perfect. What I needed," she said. "But I'm also ready to see my kids and my husband, who is [a] super dad, keeping them for three days. Can't wait to get home."

Joy and Austin married in 2017. They are parents to Evelyn, 11 months, and Gideon, 3. After she got back, Joy shared a selfie with Forsyth in their car. "Back where I belong," she wrote. "So glad you made it back safe," Bates commented.

Before Joy's trip, she shared a collection of family photos, including one that showed her wearing golf shorts. The Duggar daughters are expected to dress modestly, so this style choice was not ignored by fans. The post was Joy's first Instagram post in a month, coming after the couple took "time to refocus, reprioritize and spending some quality time together is so important!" She said the couple spent time outdoors, "soaking up the sun, exercising, annnddd we’ve been working on a fun project that I’ll catch y’all up on later!" She also thanked fans who checked up on them during Joy's Instagram break.

Joy starred on TLC's Counting On, alongside her sisters. The show was canceled in June following 11 seasons after their older brother Josh Duggar was arrested on federal possession of child pornography charges in late April. "The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core," Joy wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram Story in May. "We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited. We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light."