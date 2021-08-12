Joy-Anna Duggar Breaks Another Family Rule

✖

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) has returned to social media amid her brother Josh's child pornography arrest scandal and subsequent Counting On cancellation from TLC. The reality TV alum made her comeback, posting a series of photos of herself and her husband Austin Forsyth visiting a golf course and a few images of their family. "Hello friends! We’re back! It’s been a refreshing past month. Taking time to refocus, reprioritize and spending some quality time together is so important!" she wrote in the caption. Joy-Anna concluded sharing what they have all been up to during their break. "We have been outdoors, soaking up the sun, exercising, and we’ve been working on a fun project that I’ll catch y’all up on later! Thank you for all of you that have messaged to check up on us!"she said.

Many of the fans celebrated the reunion, but a few of them noticed her bold fashion choice. The Duggar child, whose parents enforced a strict dress code asking girls to only dress modestly while growing up, sported a pair of blue shorts and showed off a little leg. "Joy, do I see you in shorts? You go girl!" while another agreed, "I was going to say the same thing! She looks great!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy (Duggar) Forsyth (@joy4site)

The post comes after a recent update in Josh's case, revealing there were three officers that also downloaded the child pornographic files from his dealership computer. Josh is being charged with two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Sister Joy-Anna and her husband Austin responded to the charges in a statement. "The recent accusation brought against Josh sadden us to our core," they wrote. "We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while still trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited." The statement concluded: "We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light." His trial is scheduled for November.