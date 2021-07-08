Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy King Issues Warning to Parents With Censored Photo of Her Son

✖

Amy Duggar King is "more aware" than ever amid Josh Duggar's arrest on charges of possession of child pornography. The Duggar cousin, who appeared periodically on the family's now-canceled TLC reality show, issued a crucial warning to parents on Wednesday after she posted and then deleted a shirtless photo of her 2-year-old son Daxton Ryan, later resharing a censored version of the same image amid the realization that "someone can use anything for evil."

After initially sharing the image of her son, whom she welcomed with husband Dillon King in October 2019, showing the toddler enjoying some time in the pool on a sunny day, "thought to myself 'is that too much skin? He's just shirtless.'" However, she quickly came to the realization that "you never know who is seeing this picture and what they are thinking," which prompted her to share a censored version of the image with her son’s torso blocked by a blue heart emoji. The mom-of-one, who has largely distanced herself from her family, said going forward, she is "going to be extra careful and protect him," something she encouraged other parents to do as well.

"I encourage all parents to be very careful on what we post from now on," she wrote. "I now have a new set of eyes and I'm more of aware of how someone can use anything for evil. It's the sad truth, but something worth sharing for sure."

Although King did not mention her cousin in the post, the warning came just two months after Duggar was arrested on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. According to prosecutors, he had more than 200 images of children on his computer. Following his arrest, King was not silent with her view on the matter. Speaking to Today, she said, "I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light. If you're going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served."

Duggar, who is currently staying at a property in Elkins, Arkansas with third-party custodians, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, he could receive up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts, meaning he could face up to 40 years in prison. His trial date is set to begin in November. The controversy surrounding him led to TLC's decision to cancel Counting On after 11 seasons, the network explaining in a statement, "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."