Josh Duggar's Sister Joy-Anna Breaks Silence on His Arrest

✖

Another one of Josh Duggar's sisters has spoken out after his arrest. Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have broken their silence about the child pornography charges brought against Duggar, posting a message on Joy-Anna's Instagram Story on Saturday.

"The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core," they wrote. "We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited. We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy (Duggar) Forsyth (@joy4site)

Joy-Anna's statement comes on the heels of her sisters Jill, Jinger, and Jessa's words regarding Josh's arrest. "We just learned this information. It is very sad," Jill and Derick Dillard said in a statement to Yahoo. Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo also issued a statement about Josh's arrest on Instagram. "We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh," they wrote on Friday. "While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald also posted a statement on Instagram. "We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh," they wrote. "As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time."

Duggar was released from jail on Friday pending his July trial a week after he was arrested on child pornography charges. The former 19 Kids and Counting star was granted release on bail during a virtual hearing on Wednesday. Duggar will be spending the next few months being monitored by GPS as he is permitted to stay with family friends Lacount and Maria Reber, where he will be confined to their home. While Duggar is not permitted to be in contact with minors, including his nieces and nephews, he has been granted "unlimited contact" with his own children — Maryella Hope, 17 months, Mason Garrett, 3, Meredith Grace, 5, Marcus Anthony, 7, Michael James, 9, and Mackynzie Renée, 11 — as long as his wife Anna, who is pregnant with their seventh child, is present.