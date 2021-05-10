Josh Duggar's Cousin Speaks Candidly About His Arrest

✖

Another member of the Duggar family has weighed in on the arrest and alleged crimes of Josh Duggar. His surprising arrest for child pornography shocked some and confirmed what others had thought but couldn't confirm. Still, the family has not hesitated to speak out about the arrest and sharing their true feelings.

John Studdard, a cousin to Josh Duggar through his mother's relationship with Jim Bob Duggar, shared his thoughts with Radar Online. "It's tragic, it's horrible, it's sad," the Duggar relative said. "And I feel for his immediate family because I know that from how I feel, not being super close to him, I can't imagine how his mom and dad and his siblings and [his wife] Anna are doing. It's sad. I really hope the best comes out of it for her and her children."

Studdard, whose mother is Jim Bob Duggar's cousin, is only the latest family member to give their thoughts on the arrest. Josh Duggar was arrested a week prior in Arkansas and formally charged with two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Since the arrest, many details have come out about the arrest and what Duggar faces as the days move on. Court documents allege the 33-year-old downloaded child sex abuse material and could face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

"The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core," Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth wrote on Instagram. "We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited. We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light."

Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald also shared their thoughts on the situation, sharing they "are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh," the couple wrote. "As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time."

Duggar was released from jail a week after his arrest, living with family friends due to being barred from being near his children unless wife Anna Duggar is present. The arrest also came on the heels of Duggar's reveal that his wife was pregnant for a seventh time. In fact, Duggar allegedly received the child pornography right after the pregnancy was revealed.