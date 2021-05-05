Josh Duggar Makes Request From Jail Following Child Pornography Arrest

✖

Josh Duggar's legal team has filed a motion for the former 19 Kids and Counting star to be released on bond less than a week after he was arrested on child pornography charges. The TLC personality, 33, will appear at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday to determine if he will be released from custody and able to "return home to his immediate family" pending his July trial, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Duggar … has no criminal convictions and has known about this federal criminal investigation since November 2019 when Homeland Security Investigations executed a search of Duggar’s prior workplace," Duggar's legal counsel argued in the filing, claiming their client has "maintained an open dialogue" with the U.S. Attorney's Office surrounding the investigation and "complied precisely as directed." His team also argues that "Duggar is neither a risk of flight nor a danger to the community" if he is released on bail.

Friday, the judge recommended that Duggar not be able to return home to his pregnant wife, Anna Duggar, and their six children due to minors residing in the home. Duggar's attorney's pushed back against the terms of release, however, asking the court to allow him to return home to his family. Josh and Anna have been married since 2008 and are parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months. Less than a week before her husband's arrest, Anna announced that she was expecting the couple's seventh child, who would be arriving in the fall. She has yet to comment on the charges facing her husband.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement after Josh's initial hearing. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

This is not the first time sexual misconduct allegations have been brought against Josh. In 2015, accusations came to light that he had been investigated for molesting multiple girls in 2002 and 2003, although no charges were brought against the then-teen. Josh would admit to the allegations and sisters Jill and Jessa came forward at the time as two of the victims. Months later, Josh admitted to cheating on his wife and checked into a faith-based rehabilitation facility.