Josh Duggar's Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Speak out on Child Pornography Arrest

Earlier this week, Josh Duggar was arrested and taken into custody in Arkansas. On Friday, it was reported that Duggar was facing charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Now, Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have released a statement about this news.

In their statement, Jim Bob and Michelle thanked people for praying for their family amid this serious situation, per PEOPLE. They also shared their support for their son and his wife, Anna Duggar. Their message read, "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family." Of course, Jim Bob and Michelle aren't the only members of the Duggar family to speak out on the news of Josh's arrest. Josh's siblings, Jill Duggar Dillard and Jinger Duggar Vuolo, also released statements in light of the troubling news.

Dillard released a statement on Friday alongside her husband, Derick Dillard, which read, "We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad." Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, released a strong statement on Instagram about Josh's arrest. The couple, who currently reside in Los Angeles, stated, "We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."

Josh is currently being held in Washington County, Arkansas jail without bail. During his hearing on Friday, Josh's attorney, Justin Gelfand, entered a not guilty plea for his client. There will reportedly be a bond hearing on May 5, about two months before the trial is expected to start on July 6. If Josh is released on bail, Judge Erin L. Wiedemann stated that the TLC alum would not be able to live around minors (Josh and his wife are parents to six young children and are currently expecting their seventh). According to Us Weekly, the judge said, “I will also advise you that any proposed third-party custodian, it would need to be in a residence, where there are no minors in the home. So, you all would need to be looking for somebody that will ensure compliance with conditions of release and can ensure to the court that there are no minors in the home, or that would be visiting unsupervised.”