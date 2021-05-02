Josh Duggar Allegedly Received Child Pornography Just Days After Family Milestone

✖

The grand jury indictment of Josh Duggar reveals the timeline for his alleged crimes, revealing that he allegedly "received" child pornography in May 2019. This was soon after Duggar, 33, and his wife Anna Duggar announced they were expecting their sixth child. Duggar's arrest on Thursday came a week after Anna announced she was pregnant with their seventh child.

The grand jury alleges that Duggar "knowingly received child pornography" on May 14, 2019, and May 16, 2019. That was less than a month after Anna announced she was expecting their sixth child, The Blast notes. On April 26, 2019, Anna shared a video showing herself and Duggar giving their children letters that spelled out "new baby coming this fall." On Nov. 27, 2019, the couple announced the birth of Maryella Hope Duggar. The couple is also parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, and Mason, 3.

On April 23, Anna announced the couple is expecting their seventh child. She shared a video of the children running through a field while pink confetti rained down upon herself and Duggar from an umbrella. "It’s a GIRL!!!!!" Anna wrote. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!" One week after posting the video, U.S. Marshals arrested Duggar, who remains in custody at the Washington County, Arkansas jail without bond.

Duggar pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday. His bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, and the trial is set to start on July 6. Judge Erin L. Wiedemann said if Duggar is released on bail, he should not be allowed to live in a residence with minors. “I will also advise you that any proposed third-party custodian, it would need to be in a residence, where there are no minors in the home,” the judge said. "So, you all would need to be looking for somebody that will ensure compliance with conditions of release and can ensure to the court that there are no minors in the home, or that would be visiting unsupervised."

Anna has not commented on her husband's arrest. However, a source told The Sun she has no plans to divorce him. "Anna is standing by her husband as she always has," the source said. "She even accompanied Josh to Fayetteville on Thursday so he could turn himself in to authorities. Josh and Anna asked the family to pray for them, and said that they love them."

Meanwhile, Duggar's parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, welcomed fans' "continued prayers" after Duggar was arrested. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," they said. "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”