Another Duggar Couple Expecting Second Baby With Mother's Day Reveal

John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar are expecting their second baby. Abbie shared the happy news in her Mother's Day post Sunday. The two are also parents to Grace Annette Duggar, who was born in January 2020. They married in November 2018.

"To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I'll love you forever," Abbie, 30, wrote on Instagram, adding three heart emojis. She included two photos of herself wearing a flowing pink dress and cradling her baby bump. She held Grace's hand in the first photo.

Friends and fans flooded the post with messages celebrating the news. "So excited for y'all," Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates wrote. "Yay! Not the terrible morning sickness this time I hope," one fan wrote. "Congratulations!!! Happy Mother's Day. I can't wait to hear more about your precious baby boy," another fan commented. "Congratulations! Wishing you a happy mother's day [and] a healthy pregnancy," one fan wrote.

Many of the comments on the post referred to the difficulties Abbie experienced while pregnant with Grace. A December 2019 episode of Counting On revealed that she was rushed to the hospital twice. "I am currently eight weeks along and I'm feeling awful," Abbie said in one scene. "I pretty much just been lying in bed, go to the bathroom and maybe to the couch... Morning sickness has hit me pretty hard." She later told the camera she had a "pretty rough go of it" during her pregnancy.

Abbie was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy and was hospitalized for dehydration. "It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness. She got diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and she was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration," John David told Us Weekly in October 2019. "She couldn't eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time."

Although Duggar fans will no longer see the family on television after Counting On was canceled, the family continues to grow. Last week, Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu welcomed their first child together. Katey gave birth to a son, Truett Oliver Duggar. Jed and Katey married in April 2021 after courting for a year.