Abbie Duggar Gives Birth to First Child With Husband John David Duggar

There’s a new member of the Duggar family! Abbie and John David Duggar welcomed their first child, a little girl named Grace Annette, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the family told Us Weekly Thursday. Arriving at 3:21 a.m., Grace was 7 pounds and 11 ounces, measuring 20.75 inches long.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple said of the new addition to the family. “She’s is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple announced in August that they were expecting a baby together, telling Us Weekly at the time, “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world. It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

Abbie didn’t have the easiest pregnancy, she revealed on this season of Counting On, saying in a December episode that she was hospitalized a number of times due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that can cause severe nausea and vomiting.

“I am currently eight weeks along and I’m feeling awful,” Abbie said in the Dec. 10 episode. “I pretty much have just been lying in bed, go to the bathroom and maybe to the couch. … Morning sickness has hit me pretty hard.”

“I’ve been admitted to the hospital a couple of times on top of that.,” she continued. “It’s been a pretty rough go of it.”

Despite feeling poorly, Abbie tried to keep a positive outlook on the pregnancy, saying, “At this point, I have to remind myself why I’m so sick. It honestly hasn’t been very enjoyable. I just keep saying, ‘There’s a baby coming! There’s a baby coming! This has a good ending.’”

Photo credit: TLC