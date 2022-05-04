Jed Duggar's Wife Katey Nakatsu Welcomes Couple's First Baby

✖

The Duggar family is continuing to expand! Jed Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, officially welcomed their first child together on Monday, May 2. The Counting On alum shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday, officially introducing fans to his son, Truett Oliver Duggar.

Duggar announced little Truett's birth alongside the first photo of his newly-expanded family of three, with the beaming mom cradling her son in her arms as Duggar embraced them. Duggar shared several more images of his newborn, who was wrapped in a blue swaddle, from the hospital. He announced in the caption, "He's here! We love you so much, baby True," going on to share that his son was born at 6:34 p.m. Monday weighing 8 lb 5 oz and measuring 20.5 inches. Duggar also revealed significance of his son's name, informing followers, "Truett: 'warrior for Christ.' Oliver: 'peace.'"

Along with the Instagram post, Duggar and Nakatsu also shared the video featuring the first part of their birth story. In the clip, Duggar recounted his son's birth, telling the camera, "the nurses rushed in. It was really scary. They woke us up and had Katey flip over on her belly and do some different things. And his heart rate was able to go back up."

Little Truett's arrival came after his parents announced back in September that they were expecting, at the time sharing photos of themselves embracing and holding a sign reading, "And then there were three. Baby Duggar. Spring '22." The announcement, however, drew some controversy over Duggar's caption, which read, "tested positive, but not for COVID," and was deemed "insensitive." The couple later shared they were expecting a boy.

Duggar and Nakatsu tied the knot in April 2021 after quietly courting for a year. After revealing their marriage, Duggar said in a statement, "For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!" The arrival of the couple's first child was met with a round of congratulations, Duggar's sister, Jill Dillard, commenting on the birth announcement, "He is soooo adorable!! Congrats guys!"