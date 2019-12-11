‘Counting On’: Abbie Duggar Was Rushed to the Hospital Several Times During Her Pregnancy

Counting On star Abbie Duggar, unfortunately, hasn’t had the easiest pregnancy. In a sneak peek of the Dec. 10 episode of Counting On (via Us Weekly), the reality star explains exactly how difficult her first pregnancy has been.

“I am currently eight weeks along and I’m feeling awful,” Abbie can be heard saying in the clip. “I pretty much just been lying in bed, go to the bathroom and maybe to the couch. … Morning sickness has hit me pretty hard.”

The clip also revealed that her husband, John David Duggar, has taken her to the emergency room a couple times, “I’ve been admitted to the hospital a couple of times on top of that. It’s been a pretty rough go of it.”

“It’s definitely hard watching Abbie in pain, just wishing I could take it away, do something to help her,” John David said in the clip.

Even though Abbie has already been through quite a lot with her pregnancy, she’s determined to maintain a positive outlook. “At this point, I have to remind myself why I’m so sick,” she explained. “It honestly hasn’t been very enjoyable. I just keep saying, ‘There’s a baby coming! There’s a baby coming! This has a good ending.”

This latest update comes a couple of months after the couple told Us Weekly that Abbie had been experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that can cause severe nausea and vomiting, per the American Pregnancy Association.

John David and Abbie, who have been married since November 2018, first told fans that they were expanding their family back in August. At the time, the couple posted a photo from their aviation-based shoot to announce the happy news.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” they wrote on their joint Instagram account. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

A few weeks after they announced the news, John David and Abbie had another exciting update to share with fans. The couple posted a few photos of themselves (Abbie dressed in pink, John David in blue) from their gender reveal party.

In a subsequent post, the parents-to-be posed together as pink confetti surrounded them. They wrote, “We couldn’t be more excited to announce…ITS A GIRL!!!” Their little girl is set to arrive incredibly soon, as Abbie told fans that her due date is in January.

