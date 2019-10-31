‘Counting On’ Star Abbie Duggar Struggles With Hyperemesis Gravidarum During First Pregnancy

Counting On star Abbie Duggar and John David Duggar are expecting their first child, but it has not been easy. The young couple revealed Duggar was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum and they have visited the emergency room several times for dehydration during her pregnancy. John David has made an effort to stay by her side as often as possible, with water and snacks to help Duggar.

“It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness. She got diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and she was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration,” John David, 29, told Us Weekly Thursday. “She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

John David continued, “I keep her water filled up, and her snacks for her. I keep her eating and just comfortable. Anything I can get for her, I try to. I run to the store, [get] whatever she needs, just keep her as comfortable as possible when she’s feeling bad.”

Duggar, 27, said her husband has cooked for her and kept their house clean. “He’s just been an angel,” she said.

Duggar is now in her second trimester and recently developed a craving for okra. So their freezer is now “full of” it, John David said. His wife is even putting it in smoothies.

Despite these challenges, the couple could not be happier about welcoming another Duggar soon. They announced they are expecting their first baby over the summer.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly in August. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

Duggar and John David married in November 2018. They got engaged in July 2018, just a month after they started their courtship.

“We are so excited to be married!” the two said in a statement to Us Weekly after the wedding. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

John David’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said they were “overjoyed” after the wedding.

“We know the Lord has brought them together and will use them to reach many people,” they said. “We are so happy to be surrounded by family and friends and we thank you all for your prayers and support for John and Abbie!”

Photo credit: TLC