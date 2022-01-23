‘Bringing up Bates’ Baby Arrives Amidst Show’s Cancellation

The Bates family might no longer have a television show, but that isn’t stopping the family from growing. Erin Paine, the daughter of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, welcomed her fifth child with her husband Chad Paine, last week. Daughter Finley Marie Paine was born on Jan. 18, the couple announced. Finley was born the same day UPtv announced it will no longer air Bringing Up Bates.

“Finley Marie Paine arrived this morning at 4:51 am,” the Paines wrote on their joint Instagram account on Jan. 18. “Our little miracle baby is doing wonderful and we can’t wait to share more details soon! This mama and daddy are going to get a little rest now and as many snuggles as possible.”

Finley was born weighing 5 lbs, 4 oz. “We can’t thank you enough for the prayers. We feel indebted, loved, and so grateful to each of you,” the couple continued. “We serve such a big God.”

Since then, sharing the initial announcement, the couple shared more photos of Finley. On Saturday, the couple left the hospital. “We’re headed home and couldn’t be happier about introducing this angel to her siblings,” the couple wrote. “She has brightened our lives so much. We can’t stop smiling and thanking the Lord for His goodness!”

The Paines married in November 2013, as seen in an episode of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting. Erin, 30, suffered three miscarriages in 2014 due to a blood-clotting condition before their first child, Charles Paine IV, 6, was born in May 2015. They are also parents to daughters Brooklyn Elise, 5, Everly Hope, 3, and Holland Grace, 2. Erin and Chad announced they were expecting again in August.

On the same day Finley was born, UPtv announced it was scrapping plans to air Bringing Up Bates Season 11, just weeks before the season premiere was planned. “We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” the network said at the time. “When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs, and big life moments, as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past ten seasons.”

UPtv’s decision to cancel the show comes months after TLC ended Counting On, the second series featuring the Duggars, who are close friends with the Bates family. Counting On ended after Josh Duggar was arrested (and later convicted) on federal charges related to possession of child pornography.