'Counting On' Canceled: Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Speak out After TLC Axes Show

Counting On stars Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo have publicly spoken out since the news broke that TLC wasn't renewing the reality series for another season. The couple made the announcement on their Instagram page on Tuesday. "We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible," they wrote.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds," their statement finished.

Counting On, which served as the spinoff to 19 and Counting, premiered in 2015. The original series starring parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar ran from 2008 to 2015. TLC shared the news that the network will not be bringing the show back for another season in a brief statement. "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

The news comes amid legal troubles for Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges and is due to appear in court soon. The Duggar brother was arrested in April, plead not guilty to the charges, and was released one week later. While he awaits his day in court, he's staying with some family friends. Duggar isn't allowed to visit his pregnant wife Anna Duggar or any of their six kids unless he's supervised. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar responded to the news of the arrest in a statement to People. "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family," it read.