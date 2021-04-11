'Jersey Shore': Snooki and The Situation Just Reunited for a Very Special Occasion

✖

Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino reunited this weekend, with just weeks to go before Baby Situation comes. Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, are expecting their first child, a baby boy. Lauren is eight months pregnant, and the Sorrentinos hosted a baby shower, complete with "Baby Sitch" written in giant letters alongside blue balloons.

Sorrentino, 38, shared a batch of photos from the party, including a photo of Polizzi, 33, posing with Lauren, 36. He tagged everyone involved in the party, including Production Health Safety, which was responsible for coronavirus testing. "Showering [Baby Situation] with all the love," Lauren wrote on her own Instagram page. "Thank you to everyone that joined us & a special thank you to all our incredible vendors that made this event absolutely perfect! We are so very blessed!" Lauren and The Situation also shared photos on the Instagram page they set up for their unborn baby.

While Polizzi did not share photos from the baby shower herself, she was busy on social media last week. Back on April 6, Snooki invited her fans to share their favorite "iconic" photos of her and she would share the stories behind them. One fan shared a photo of Polizzi wearing a neck brace. According to Polizzi, it really belonged to Sorrentino. "I stole Mike's neck brace because I didn’t want to work, so I walked in and told our boss I broke my neck and couldn’t work. This pic is of me asking people where the bar is," Polizzi wrote.

Sorrentino and Lauren married in November 2018, as seen on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, two months before The Situation began an eight-month prison term on tax evasion charges. Sorrentino was released from prison in September 2019. Two months later, Lauren revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Their son is expected in May.

Meanwhile, production on Family Vacation Season 4 is already underway, with the cast reportedly living in a shooting bubble at Woodloch Resort in Pennsylvania with their families. Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick are all returning alongside Sorrentino and Lauren. Snooki announced she was leaving the series in December 2019, but it appears she will be making cameos in the new season. She was spotted having lunch with Pivarnick in New Jersey in early March, with a producer in a mask standing nearby.

Polizzi said on her podcast in December 2019 she was retiring from the show to spend more time with her three children and husband Jionni LaValle. "I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. And I wanna be home with the kids," she said at the time. "You know, like, I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."