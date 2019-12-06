‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Marks 4 Years of Sobriety Following Release From Prison

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating a major milestone as he marks four years of sobriety! The Jersey Shore star, who was released from prison after an 8-month tax evasion sentence in September, showed just how different his life has been after getting sober with a dapper photo of him in a suit on Instagram Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike “The Situation”Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Dec 5, 2019 at 11:40am PST

“Celebrating 4 Years Clean & Sober,” he captioned the photo, adding a number of star-eyed emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The people close to him couldn’t help but gush over his achievement, with Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi writing, “So proud of you brother!”

Sitch’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, gushed, “You are an inspiration honey! So proud to call you my husband!”

To Us Weekly, Sorrentino said of his inspiring milestone, “I am grateful to be four years clean and sober, being my best self and living my best life.”

“The comeback is truly greater than the setback,” he continued. “I am showing my friends, family and fans by example that your current Situation is not your final destination and to never give up on yourself.”

Giving back to other people in a similar situation as Sorrentino, who first sought treatment for prescription pill addiction in 2012 and returned to rehab in 2015, the MTV star has created a holiday treatment scholarship with the help of Banyan Treatment Centers. He and his wife have announced they will pay for one person’s 30-day drug and alcohol treatment program in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Sorrentino has been open about the effect drugs and alcohol had on his life, telling E! News in May 2017 that the Italy season of Jersey Shore is particularly difficult to watch back now.

“When I watch certain seasons — mostly Italy season — it’s hard for me to watch that one because I was coming at everyone for no reason apparent,” he said. “And it’s because — and a lot of people didn’t know — I was really heavily using. I didn’t know how to control my emotions.”

He continued, “I was actually trying to get clean that year. It didn’t really work, but I was trying that year. I was just agitated all the time…It was just a train wreck.”

All that changed when he got sober, which he said has completely transformed his life.

“[Being sober] really taught me how to be at peace. It taught me to be more accepting,” he explained. “I live my life today more at peace. I try not to have any arguments. I mean, everything in my life now has changed.”

“I just live such a peaceful life. … I’m in a lot better place than I was maybe in my twenties.”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky / Stringer, Getty