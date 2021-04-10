'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Smacks Down Hater in Twitter Spat

✖

Jersey Shore cast member Snooki has never been one to hold her tongue. Snooki — real name Nicole Polizzi — clapped back at Twitter hater this week with a barbed reply. The whole kerfuffle began due to Snooki's viral moment this week when she told fans to send in random photos of her. She would then explain the true stories behind her wild outfits and the messy situations she wore them in.

"Please send pics of your favorite iconic Snooki outfits [and] I’ll explain what was going on," Snooki wrote. Fans obliged, including an odd shot of her walking down the street in a bougie outfit and a neck brace. As she told fans, this was for a Jersey Shore bit where she pretended to have a neck injury to get out of work. The neck brace in question actually belonged to Mike Sorrentino, better known as The Situation.

I stole mikes neck brace because i didn’t want to work, so i walked in and told our boss i broke my neck and couldn’t work. This pic is of me asking people where the bar is https://t.co/aZpGX1pmT9 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2021

Fans of the MTV reality series loved to flashback, with one fan calling her "a legend" and that her children — 8-year-old Lorenzo, 6-year-old Giovanna and 1-year-old Angelo — "should be proud." An onlooker took issue with this statement and took a jab at Snooki, claiming this move was "nothing for her kids to be proud of." This crude commenter also called the MTV personality "a h—" who "happened to screw the right idiot," referring to Snooki's husband, Jionni LaValle.

When Snooki noticed this remark, she, of course, took issue with it. She told the Twitter user in question to "f— off," have a drink and "live a little." Fans loved the moment, with many cheering her on. Others also pointed to the double standard that Snooki and other female Jersey Shore cast members, such as Jenni "JWoww" Farley, have to deal with when compared to their male co-stars.

Oh fuck off Jacqueline. Go have a stiff drink and live a little https://t.co/HVmxxyeYMW — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 8, 2021

MTV revived the Jersey Shore franchise in 2018 for the new series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. That revival is currently awaiting the release of its fourth season. Snooki quit the series after Season 3, but she was spotting filming scenes with co-star Angelina Pivarnick. That sighting called Snooki's status for Season 4 into question, but fans will just have to wait and see how often she appears.