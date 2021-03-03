'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Spotted Filming With Angelina Pivarnick 1 Year After Quitting Series

✖

Is Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi headed back to the Jersey Shore? At the very least, the reality star was spotted grabbing lunch with her former Jersey Shore co-star Angelina Pivarnick, per Us Weekly. Their meeting has made fans question whether Polizzi will make a return to the Jersey Shore spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

TMZ obtained a photo of Polizzi and Pivarnick having lunch at Lucco Cucina + Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey. While the two were not wearing masks in the photo, the publication noted that there did appear to be a producer, wearing a mask, nearby. Additionally, the restaurant was reportedly fully lit in order for the cameras to roll. At the moment, it's unclear what Polizzi's involvement with Jersey Shore Family Vacation will look like. However, it's quite significant to see that she was filming with Pivarnick, with whom she has had her fair share of drama over the years.

Back in December 2019, Polizzi announced that she was leaving the MTV series, which was rebooted in early 2018 for the network. Her announcement came one month after she, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese had a falling out with Pivarnick after the jokes that they included in the speech that they gave during her wedding to Chris Larangeira. Polizzi said on her podcast, It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, “I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore. I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a season 4. … I just can’t do it anymore.” Not only did her feud with Pivarnick push her away from the show, but she also said that she wants to spend more time with her three children — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo — whom she shares with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

“I hate being away from the kids,” she continued to explain. “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. And I wanna be home with the kids. You know, like, I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.” While Polizzi announced her retirement from Jersey Shore, her former co-stars Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino both told Us Weekly in January that she may return to the series sometime in the future.