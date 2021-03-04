'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Enters COVID-Safe Bubble for Remainder of Season 4 Filming

✖

The Jersey Shore family is locking the shooting bubble down to begin filming the second half of Family Vacation's Season 4, reports TMZ. Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino are holing up in Pennsylvania's Woodloch Resort alongside their family members, according to the outlet, while shooting the MTV series' reboot, now available to stream on Paramount+.

Sitch's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, hinted at the couple's location by posting photos on Instagram of a beautiful lake, while DelVecchio's girlfriend, Nikki Hall, shared a photo in front of a fireplace, which TMZ compared to photos from the Woodloch Resort to lock down their location. The first half of Season 4 was filmed in a bubble at a Nevada resort, and the second half appears to be doing the same thing in line with COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may be rejoining the cast at one point after announcing in December 2019 she was leaving the MTV series. Polizzi and Pivarnick were spotted having lunch at Lucco Cucina + Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey earlier this week, with a producer in a mask appearing to stand nearby, as per TMZ, hinting at a possible reconciliation between the two following a fight at Pivarnick's wedding.

After everything popped off with Polizzi's speech alongside Farley and Cortese, the How Far Is Tattoo Far? host said on her podcast, It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, "I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore. I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a Season 4. … I just can’t do it anymore." Spending time away from her kids was difficult for the reality star, as was turning up like the show requires. "I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. And I wanna be home with the kids," she said. "You know, like, I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."

DelVecchio hinted at a possible return from his Shore roomie on PeopleTV's Reality Check in January. "I'll never really commit to her actually quitting," he explained at the time of her exit. "In my mind, she didn't quit. In my mind, she's still here. I can't wrap my head around it."