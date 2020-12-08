'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals Sex of His and Wife Lauren's Baby

✖

It will be a little baby Situation for Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren! The Jersey Shore couple revealed Tuesday that they were having a baby boy just two weeks after announcing Lauren was expecting her first child. The first-time parents shared their big news with a dramatic Christmas tree reveal, flipping the switch to turn on blue lights, much to their delight.

"Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy," Mike captioned the photos, which also included a posed shot of the couple holding up blue booties. Lauren added under the announcement on her profile, "@itsbabysituation IS A BABY BOY!" The news had Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans feeling the joy. "I’m actually crying for u guys i’m so happy!!!!" one person commented, as another added, "A MINI SITUATION !!! God bless!!"

Lauren and Mike announced they were expecting last month, writing in holiday cookie dough, "Baby Sorrentino May 2021." The expectant reality star captioned the big news, "Our biggest blessing is on its way," while the father-to-be wrote in his caption, "We have a Baby Situation."

The couple married in an elaborate wedding shown on Family Vacation in November 2018, just two months before The Situation reported to prison, where he served eight months on tax evasion charges before being released in September 2019. Two months after the Sorrentinos were reunited, Lauren revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage as the couple started to try to grow their family.

During an appearance on Strahan, Sara, and Keke in November 2019, Lauren revealed they had conceived the night her husband came home from prison, but that about seven weeks later, she lost the baby. "It was heart-wrenching," she shared. "When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult."

Lauren said that she explained that she wanted to be open about her experience with pregnancy loss because of how common it is for women. "I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process," she explained, adding that the couple would be trying again for another baby as soon as she was ready.