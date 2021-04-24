'Jersey Shore': Sammi Sweetheart Unveils New Venture Amidst Ex Ronnie's Arrest

✖

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is taking her Sweetheart Styles brand to the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk. Giancola, 34, announced plans to open her Sweetheart Coast store in the summer earlier this month. Giancola was one of the original Jersey Shore stars and was in a relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, but chose not to take part in the Jersey Shore Family Vacation revival. She is now engaged to Christian Biscardi.

"Sweetheart Coast is a be a fun, fashionable clothing, accessories, home decor, gifts, boutique that will be coming [to] Ocean City, New Jersey," Giancola said on Instagram on April 14, reports APP.com. "I've been coming here to Ocean City, New Jersey since I was a little kid and I thought there couldn't have been a better place to open a store than here." On Thursday, Giancola shared a photo outside the shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart" (@sammisweetheart)

"Woo! [Sweetheart Coast] is coming to Ocean City, NJ this Summer," she wrote. "I just want to say thank you all for all your support! I am so excited to see everyone this Summer down the shore! Come stop by & shop away! If you missed my latest announcement, go follow [Sweetheart Coast] to check out what I have to say about my next venture!"

Sweetheart Coast will only be open during weekends in May during the early beach season, reports PhillyVoice. The shop will offer "new fashionable women's clothing boutique with fun home decor, accessories and unique gifts" and "positive beach vibes to capture the essence of Ocean City, New Jersey," Giancola said. Giancola launched her Sweetheart Styles brand in 2013.

Giancola shot to fame on the original Jersey Shore, which aired from 2009 to 2012. She appeared in every season and had an on-again, off-again relationship with Ortiz-Magro. The Hazlet, New Jersey native also appeared on Snooki & Jwoww and Project Runway. When MTV ordered the follow-up series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Giancola declined to participate. "I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," Giancola wrote in a March 2018 Instagram post. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

Ortiz-Magro, 35, was arrested on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles Thursday and released on $100,000 bail. He allegedly attacked an "intimate partner," but not much is known about the circumstances of the arrest. The MTV star is dating Saffire Matos, but it is not clear if she was the alleged victim. "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time," Ortiz-Magro's lawyers said in a statement. Ortiz-Magro is still on probation after reaching a plea deal related to domestic violence against his ex, Jen Harley, with whom he shares a 3-year-old daughter.