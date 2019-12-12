‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi Giancola’s Fiance Hits Back at Comment About Their Relationship

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s future husband is no pushover! The Jersey Shore alum’s fiancé, Christian Biscardi, clapped back at a troll who doubted their relationship in the comments of their latest Instagram post together announcing the launch of their YouTube channel later this month.

Although the vast majority of comments on the photo were positive and supportive, one follower wrote,”U could do so much better,” as per InTouch Weekly.

“You’re not exactly a model,” Biscardi clapped back, adding a sarcastically long ellipsis after his diss.

Plenty of Giancola’s other followers were here to support the couple after the negativity.

“Well Sam, I think he’s cute plus any man that doesn’t want to make you scream is cool in my book,” one follower wrote, referencing her toxic relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on the original run of Jersey Shore.

“I think you are a beautiful couple,” another added. “Just seeing y’all through IG, you can see all the love y’all have for each other. At the end of the day no one’s opinions on a social media site matters. He makes you happy, that’s all that matters. I appreciate you still sharing your life with us Sam. May God continue to bless you both and your family.”

The former MTV personality announced her engagement in March, sharing a photo of his proposal on social media.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” she wrote at the time. “I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you [Christian] I love you!!”

The couple’s YouTube channel is set to launch later this month, and based on the short trailer they posted last week, will give inside looks into their holiday season together as well as exclusive wedding planning details.

