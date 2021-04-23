Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Documents Picking up Their Daughter Ariana After 'Jersey Shore' Star's Arrest

✖

After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a domestic violence incident, his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, rushed to Los Angeles to pick up their daughter, 3-year-old Ariana. According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, the toddler had been in her father's care at the time of the incident, for which Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors. After her father was taken into police custody, Ariana was put in the care of his brother, with Harley making the drive from where she lives in Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

The Jersey Shore star documented the emotional trip to her daughter with a series of posts to her Instagram Story, though she did not directly comment on her ex’s arrest. Just after news broke of his arrest, Harley wrote on her Story, "I want my baby home," going on to share in a short clip of her driving along a stretch of highway, "last time I’m ever making this drive." She shared that note alongside a facepalming emoji. Approximately four hours after sharing her first post, Harley shared that she and her daughter had been reunited, the mother of one posting a photo of herself holding Ariana closely. She captioned the photo, "Can’t drive home like this but I'll hold her as long as she needs it," adding a crying face emoji. Later Thursday night, Harley indicated how protective she was of her daughter, posting an image of a lioness protecting her cub with the caption, "Til the day I die." She ended the night with a photo once they reached home of them relaxing with Ariana's foot in her face, writing, "You already know where her foot is."

Ortiz-Magro's arrest came less than a month after the former couple marked their daughter's third birthday. To celebrate the occasion, the Jersey Shore star shared a gallery of images of the toddler to Instagram, writing, "you are everything a father could ask for and more. I am beyond lucky to able to have your smile brighten up my life everyday. You will always be my little [angel] and I promise to make every Birthday better and better!" The arrest also came just days after Harley threw a mermaid-themed party for Ariana at their home in Las Vegas.

According to reports and law enforcement sources, Ortiz-Magro was taken into police custody at 11:5 a.m. Thursday morning in the Northridge area of Los Angeles after allegedly attacking a partner. Sources confirmed that Harley was not involved in the incident, and further details of the incident are unclear. Ortiz-Magro was transported to Van Nuys jail before being released at around 7:18 p.m. that night after posting $100,000 bail. In a statement, his lawyers said they "need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."