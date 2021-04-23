'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested in Los Angeles

✖

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday morning in Los Angeles on suspicion of felony domestic violence and later released on bail. The Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro was allegedly attacking his partner and arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors per a spokesperson. Ortiz-Magro's daughter, Ariana was reportedly with the MTV star at the time, but later given to her mother and his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley. She was not involved in the alleged assault.

The reality star's attorney, Scott Leemon, issued a statement to TMZ: "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time." The arrest could spell serious trouble for Ortiz-Magro, as he has been on probation after making a plea deal in a separate domestic violence case that involved his ex, Harley.

In 2019, Ortiz-Magro faced charges stemming from an incident that took place on Oct. 4 at a Los Angeles Airbnb. It was alleged that Ortiz-Magro and Harley got into an altercation and that he brandished a knife at some point. It was also alleged that Ortiz-Magro locked himself inside the home with the daughter he and Harley share. When police arrived, Ortiz-Magro was said to have resisted arrest, resulting in officers tasing him so that he could be detained.

"Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim," read a police report of the incident. "Victim knocked on neighbor's door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury."

In a statement on that arrest. Leemon made it clear that Ortiz-Magro's defense was that the incident had been blown out of proportion. "The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro this morning is based upon pure speculation and innuendo," the attorney stated. "We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded."

Leemon subsequently issued another statement, noting that no criminal charges had been filed. "The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated like we mentioned in the past," Leemon said. "We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with [the] City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment."