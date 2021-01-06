'Jersey Shore' Alum Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Ready for 'Date Night' With Fiance Christian Biscardi

✖

Jersey Shore alum Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is enjoying a low-key date night with her fiancé Christian Biscardi. On Tuesday, Giancola posted a photo of her and her partner getting ready for "date night." Adorably enough, Biscardi did the same on his own Instagram account.

On Giancola's account, she posted a mirror selfie that the couple took during their relaxing date night. As seen in the photo, the two even matched for the occasion, as they both donned black tops for their date. Biscardi also posted a selfie that the couple took on his Instagram. In his post, Giancola can be seen giving a sweet smile to the camera as Biscardi brushes his hair in order to get ready for the night. He captioned the photo with, "Hot date tonight, had to pull it together."

Giancola and Biscardi announced that they were engaged back in March 2019. The two had been dating for two years prior to Biscardi popping the question. On Instagram, the Jersey Shore alum posted a photo from the exciting moment, writing, "I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!" Giancola and Biscardi planned to get married in 2020. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to postpone their wedding date until another time. In April, Us Weekly reported that the two were eyeing a September 2020 wedding date. However, as the pandemic continues to pose a problem for the country, they were not able to wed at that time.

As Jersey Shore fans know, Giancola was previously in a relationship with her co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Their contentious relationship was at the center of the drama on the MTV series when it initially aired from 2009 to 2012. Even though the pair have a messy past with one another, Ortiz-Magro still wished nothing but the best for his ex during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. In June 2019, he said, when asked about Giancola's engagement news, “You know, God bless her, and I’m glad that she found happiness. I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”