'Jersey Shore' Star's Friends Reportedly Make Startling Admission After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles Thursday, sparking concern from his close friends. Ortiz-Magro, 35, allegedly attacked a partner and was taken into custody at 11:50 a.m. and is now out on $100,000 bail. One source close to the MTV reality star said his friends think Ortiz-Magro has "been out of control for a little bit."

"His friends are worried about the decisions he is making," the source told Radar Online Friday. Ortiz-Magro "doesn't know how to stop the partying," which "leads to him losing it," the insider claimed. His friends believe his "ego is leading him down a dark path." His friends are "concerned for him and hope he gets the help he needs," the sources told Radar.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and priors, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE. After his arrest, he was taken to Van Nuys jail, where he posted $100,000 bail and was released from custody. His ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, took custody of their daughter, 3-year-old Ariana, who was in Ortiz-Magro's care at the time of the alleged incident. Harley was not involved.

"We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time," Ortiz-Magro's lawyers said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Ortiz-Magro was previously charged with domestic violence against Harley. In May 2020, Ortiz-Magro pleaded no contest to domestic battery and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 30 days of community service. He was also ordered to donate $20,000 to a Los Angeles battered women's shelter.

The incident with Harley took place at a Los Angeles Airbnb in October 2019. During the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly brandished a knife and locked himself in the house with Ariana. When police arrived, Ortiz-Magro allegedly resisted arrest, leading officers to tase him. "Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim," read the police report. "Victim knocked on neighbor's door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury."

Ortiz-Magro is reportedly dating Saffire Matos, but it is not clear if she is the "intimate partner" who is the alleged victim in the latest incident. Matos and Ortiz-Magro reportedly met in February 2020. In October 2020, the couple went Instagram official when Ortiz-Magro posted a photo of the couple kissing in Puerto Rico, Us Weekly reported at the time.