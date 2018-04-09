Sammi Sweetheart Shades ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion During Series Premiere

Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola may not have returned for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but she definitely tuned in for the premiere.

The former reality star shared on Instagram a week before the premiere that she was skipping the show to focus on her “business and relationships,” and that she wanted “to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

But Giancola did not stay quiet during premiere night, Us Weekly reports, as she took to Twitter to comment on the episode’s use of a sex doll to fill the void left by her absence.

Roughly 45 minutes into the episode, Giancola tweeted, “I love my [Deene Cortese].”

I love my @DeenaNicoleMTV ♥️ — Samantha Giancola (@SammiSweetheart) April 6, 2018

Cortese spent the majority of the episode sticking up for Giancola, while the rest of the cast played with a talking Sammi sex doll that Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio brought along.

According to TMZ, Doug Weldon, owner of hotsexydolls.com, says he was approached in early January by someone from production on the reboot about making a replica doll of Giancola.

Weldon says he was told the doll would be a big part of the show due to Giancola’s absence, though he was unable to make a copy of her face for the doll in such a short timeframe. Instead, production purchased a 5’5″ doll and Weldon provided them with two female heads made to look like Giancola, as well as four wigs.

Cortese and Giancola’s ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got into an argument during the episode when Ronnie told Deena that Sam didn’t care enough about them to return.

Giancola followed along on Twitter, favoriting many fans tweets, some shading her ex-boyfriend.

“[Sammi Sweetheart] girllll… why were they so shady tonight. Damn they miss you. Lol! I know you got to be so unbothered. Ronnie feeling some type of way I guess. That what happens when you do a good person wrong,” one fan wrote in a tweet favorited by Sam.

Another added: “Ronnie is literally the last man I would ever associate with on planet earth! [Sammi Sweetheart] is a genius for not getting herself mixed up with that dude again!” Sam favorited that as well.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.