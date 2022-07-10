'Jersey Shore': Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Engagement Called Off

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos confirmed they are no longer engaged. The two took their relationship public in October 2020 and got engaged in June 2021. However, there have been rumors that their relationship was on the rocks since last fall.

Ortiz-Magro appeared to confirm their split on July 6 when he shared a quote from the Instagram page @advice on his Instagram Story, reports Page Six. "A wrong partner will find you in peace and leave you in pieces," the quote reads. "A right will fight you in pieces and leave you in peace."

Matos also referenced the relationship in a comment to an Instagram follower on June 26. "Are you even with Ronnie anymore," the fan asked. "I was engaged 15 mins boooo boo I've been around for three years taking care of someone. Mind your business," Matos replied.

Later, another fan told Matos that she would not be a social media celebrity if she wasn't connected to a Jersey Shore cast member. "I don't care what people know me for I wasn't there to get known I was there to build a family period," Matos wrote on June 27. "Stop thinking everyone wants fame! I want a future, not publicity." Matos and Ortiz-Magro also reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram and deleted photos of each other on their pages.

A source close to the former couple told The Sun they started "fighting like crazy" in early June and were broken up by the middle of the month. Matos moved out of Ortiz-Magro's home in Los Angeles and back to the East Coast, the source said.

Meanwhile, another source told PEOPLE Ortiz-Magro, 36, was "in good spirits and dealing with it one day at a time" after the break-up. "He continues to focus on his health, sobriety, and the well-being of his daughter," the sauce said, referring to Ortiz-Magro's daughter. Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley are parents to Ariana, 4.

After Ortiz-Magro and Matos announced their engagement, the MTV star told TMZ he was "four months sober" and "quit drinking." He said stepping away from Jersey Shore helped him focus on his health. "I stepped away [from Jersey Shore] to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman," he said in August 2021. "I'll be back and, you know, all the fans love me and I love them too, so I'm going to give them what they want and I'll see them soon." The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is now in production, but Ortiz-Magro was not seen on the set.

There were rumors that Matos, 31, and Ortiz-Magro were breaking up last fall. In November 2021, a source told InTouch Weekly their relationship was "on the rocks" for weeks. However, in March, they were seen on a date night in Miami.