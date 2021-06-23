'Jersey Shore': Jen Harley Losing Business Deals After Domestic Violence Arrest

✖

Jen Harley's brand partnerships are drying up after the mother of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz Magro's 3-year-old daughter was arrested in Las Vegas Saturday on allegations of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation with boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole. TMZ reported Wednesday that two of the brands Harley was paid to promote on Instagram have either dropped her as a rep or suspended their partnership pending further court proceedings.

Bellesa, a company that previously partnered with Harley to promote its sex toys on social media, told the outlet it was cutting all ties with Harley, saying it was appalled to hear she allegedly pointed a gun at Ambrosole and used the N-word while threatening to kill him. Harley also previously had a deal promoting the Bentley Trike stroller/bike combo, but a rep from Posh Baby and Kids said they had suspended her contract pending termination if the allegations prove true. Company president Deepak Raghavan said, "These incidents go against the values of our company. We don't condone this behavior."

Harley is accused of stranding Ambrosole by the side of the road in Vegas after getting into an altercation during a night out, threatening him with a gun when he eventually returned home. The arrest report, obtained by TMZ Monday, alleges Harley threatened to shoot Ambrosole, dropping a racist slur as she told him, " I'll shoot you n—," and "I'll kill you right f—ing now," before cocking the gun.

Ambrosole then reportedly got out of the way before police were called, and Harley allegedly "fled" the scene again. When police eventually tracked her down, she was taken to Clark County Detention Center, with her bond set at $5,000. Ortiz-Magro and Harley were no strangers to police during their years dating off-and-on surrounding the birth of their daughter. In 2018, Harley was arrested for allegedly dragging the Jersey Shore star behind her car but ultimately avoided any jail time.

In October 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on felony domestic violence charges for allegedly wielding a knife and striking Harley, avoiding jail time in the incident but being placed on probation. In April, he was arrested on allegations of domestic violence against his now-fiancée, Saffire Matos, but avoided a felony charge. A probation violation hearing was scheduled for June 25. Ortiz-Magro and Matos announced over the weekend they had gotten engaged following a beach proposal from the reality star.