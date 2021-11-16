‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s New Relationship ‘On the Rocks’ After Engagement

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s engagement to fiancée Saffire Matos has been “on the rocks for the past few weeks,” after the reality personality popped the question this summer, an insider told InTouch Weekly Monday. While the two “get into fights like normal couples” do, sometimes those arguments get “really bad,” the source continued, which leads to the two separating and spending time apart.

“Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth,” the insider continued. “Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately. That’s not to say it’s over for good. They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

Ortiz-Magro, 35, and Matos, 35, are coming off of an extravagant engagement party they threw just weeks ago to celebrate their upcoming nuptials. Even the MTV star’s 3-year-old daughter Ariana, whom he shares with ex Jen Harley, was there despite her parents’ ongoing fighting. Prior to the party, Ortiz-Magro and Matos jetted off to Italy, where they celebrated the eyelash technician’s 30th birthday.

In April, Jersey Shore Family Vacation star was arrested following an alleged domestic violence dispute but pleaded guilty only to violating his parole in September 2021, as he was ultimately not charged with domestic violence. Matos released a statement after Ortiz-Magro’s arrest saying she and her then-boyfriend were “fine.”

“There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “With anybody who reached out with concern, I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.” Ortiz-Magro was required as part of his plea agreement to complete an in-patient program for 30 days as well as parenting classes.

In August, the reality personality told TMZ he was four months sober and ready to return to TV. “Got engaged, full-time father, you know, [I’m] living a good life,” he said. “I stepped away [from the show] to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. I’ll be back and, you know, all the fans love me, and I love them too, so, I’m gonna give them what they want, and I’ll see them soon … [It’s] definitely not over.”