'Jersey Shore' Personality Checks Into Rehab

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex and former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jen Harley checked into rehab this weekend. Harley's rep Gina Rodriguez told TMZ that Harley entered a 28-day program for alcoholism in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. This comes a few weeks after Harley's latest arrest.

"Jenn Harley has decided to check into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for her alcohol dependency," Rodriguez said in a prepared statement. "She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children." Harley shares her daughter Ariana Sky with Ortiz-Magro, though the two are no longer together. She was arrested for alleged domestic violence against her new boyfriend, Joseph Abrosole, on June 19, 2021.

Las Vegas police charged Harley with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon in late June, alleging that she pointed a gun at Abrosole and threatened to kill him. The new scandal had an immediate impact on Harley's career — she reportedly lost several profitable brand partnerships in the days after her arrest, including Instagram promotions for Bellesa, Bently and Posh Baby and Kids.

It was not Harley's first brush with domestic violence charges. Similar stories plagued her on-again, off-again relationship with Ortiz-Magro during their years together.

In 2019, Harley was arrested for allegedly throwing an ashtray at Ortiz-Magro with violent force. However, their issues went both ways, as Ortiz-Magro was arrested for allegedly striking Harley and chasing her with a knife. Ortiz-Magro struck a plea deal just this year to avoid domestic violence charges that could have put him in prison.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley's relationship played out on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a while, though some fans felt it exceeded the bounds of reality TV drama and became truly concerning. After one of their most heated breakups, Harley stopped appearing on the show. Ortiz-Magro has now stepped down from the program, revealing in May that he will be taking time off to undergo mental health treatment.

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on, this process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can be for my daughter."