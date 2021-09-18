‘Jersey Shore’ Star Admits to Violating Parole With Domestic Violence Arrest, With Shocking Reaction by Judge

Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro walked out of a Los Angeles courthouse in good spirits on Friday. After admitting to a judge that he violated the conditions of his parole when he was arrested for the domestic violence altercation with his latest girlfriend Saffire Matos, he was surprisingly released without any jail time. He could’ve been hit with a 30-day jail sentence, but the judge gave him credit for completing some time at a rehab program in Florida.

The judge ordered him to take 26 parenting classes and placed a 3-year protective order, making sure he won’t harass or intimidate Matos. The reality TV star spoke with TMZ while leaving the courthouse, sharing the positive news. “It went good, very thankful,” Ronnie told the paparazzi. “Everything is good.”

As previously reported, a new season of Jersey Shore is coming and Ronnie claims he wants to join the rest of the cast when it does return. Due to the recent trouble, it was speculated that Ronnie might be changing his mind. However, he seems to still be optimistic about reuniting with the rest of the group. “Things are working themselves out. In time, when I’m feeling good about myself… then yeah, I’m ready to go back,” he told the outlet when asked.

Ronnie was arrested in April during a domestic dispute with Matos, violating his parole that was set in place after another instance of domestic violence against his ex Jenn Harley. Prosecutors didn’t press felony charges against him. “If this reporting is true, as we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and; in Ronnie’s case, wrong. We are glad the DA’s office made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the County Attorney’s office,” his attorney, Scott Leemon told TMZ in May.

Ronnie shares a daughter, Ariana, with Harley. So, while the two may not be on the best of terms, he says he at least tries to make their co-parenting situation work. “I do my part. I take care of my daughter. That’s all I can do and that’s all I’m really worried about,” he shared. As for if the two will ever be friends in the future: “Only time will tell.” His next court date is set for March 17, though he won’t have to show up in person.