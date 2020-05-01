Jay Cutler Reportedly Belittled and Made Ex Kristin Cavallari 'Cry All the Time' During Filming Before Divorce

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler reportedly made Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari "cry all the time" while she filmed her reality series. The couple announced plans to divorce late Sunday after a decade of marriage. Since then, reports on what went wrong have continued to surface, with cheating allegations coming out and more details about how Cutler allegedly treated Cavallari behind the scenes.

"He would make her cry all the time during production. He talked down to her and belittled her," a Cavallari friend told PEOPLE Thursday. "She couldn't take it anymore." Another source told the magazine the former couple was "struggling" for "at least three years" and has been unhappy for a long time. PEOPLE reached out to Cutler's lawyer, but there was no response for comment.

"He belittles Kristin and makes her cry in front of other people," the second source, also close to Cavallari, said. "He flies off the handle at the littlest thing and would make Kristin absolutely miserable." However, the couple tried to stay together for their cchildren, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. "She just wants to be happy and to be a good mom," a source told PEOPLE. "They tried to make it work for the kids, but Kristin realized Jay is not going to change."

Back on Sunday, Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 37, announced plans to divorce. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," they wrote in a statement they shared on their Instagram pages. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

In the divorce filings, Cavallari and her lawyers wrote that Cutler is "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper." The filing added that "any misconduct alleged or implied against [Cavallari] in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband." It is not clear what exactly "marital misconduct" is in this case, based on the documents. Cavallari listed April 7 as the date of the separation, weeks before Cutler's date in his filings. Cavallari also cited "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason for the divorce, instead of "irreconcilable differences."

Once source told Us Weekly the couple accused each other of cheating before filing for divorce. Another source told PEOPLE they were talking about a split "for awhile" but held off because of the children. In November, Cavallari reportedly signed a contract for a new property in Franklin, Tennessee, just south of Nashville.