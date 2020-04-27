Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Divorce Reportedly Had 'Absolutely Nothing' to Do With Cheating Rumors

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's announcement Sunday that they were divorcing after 10 years together may have come as a shock for Very Cavallari fans, but the couple had been having problems "for a long time," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE after the split news broke. Additionally, the source claimed the divorce had nothing to do with previous rumors that Cutler had an affair with Cavallari's friend, Kelly Henderson, those of which were discussed on Season 2 of Very Cavallari.

"Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn't spent much time together in recent months," the source said of the pair, who share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor. The family just recently returned from a three-week trip to the Bahamas, which they took with the Laguna Beach alum's hairstylist Justin Anderson and his fiancé Austin "Scoot" Rhodes, but the source says they already knew their romantic relationship had come to an end.

"On their recent trip, they already knew they were splitting up. The reason they announced it now is because it's a quiet time for them to work through all of this and try to move forward," the source explained. And while Cavallari's friendship with former bestie Kelly Henderson came to a messy end on the most recent season of Very Cavallari over rumors that she and Cutler were having an affair, the insider insisted the married couple's split had "absolutely nothing to do" with Henderson or the cheating rumors.

"Kristin and Jay are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show," the source explained of the source of their tension. "Jay is not as interested in all of that. She's so passionate about her work and they couldn’t relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart."

Cavallari and Cutler insisted in their announcement Sunday that they will still maintain a loving relationship moving forward: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote on Instagram. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."